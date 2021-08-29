Cancel
Wausau, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wausau

Wausau Today
 5 days ago

WAUSAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bgLK40C00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

