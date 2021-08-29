Auburn Daily Weather Forecast

AUBURN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



