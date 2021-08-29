Cancel
Auburn, AL

Auburn Daily Weather Forecast

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 5 days ago

AUBURN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bgLJzkn00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

