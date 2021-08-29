Auburn Daily Weather Forecast
AUBURN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
