Prescott, AZ

A rainy Sunday in Prescott — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Prescott News Watch
 5 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Prescott Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Prescott:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bgLJys400

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

