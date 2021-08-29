Williamsport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLIAMSPORT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
