Williamsport, PA

Williamsport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 5 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bgLJw6c00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

