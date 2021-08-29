Zanesville Daily Weather Forecast
ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
