Zanesville, OH

Zanesville Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bgLJuLA00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

