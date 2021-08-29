Zanesville Daily Weather Forecast

ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.