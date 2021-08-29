Cancel
Delano, CA

Delano Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 5 days ago

DELANO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bgLJsZi00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
