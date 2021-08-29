Cancel
Leesburg, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Leesburg

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 5 days ago

LEESBURG, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bgLJrgz00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Leesburg Post

Leesburg Post

Leesburg, FL
With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

