4-Day Weather Forecast For Leesburg
LEESBURG, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
