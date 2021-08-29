Cancel
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lake Havasu City Post
 5 days ago

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bgLJqoG00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 89 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 88 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 84 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Havasu City Post

