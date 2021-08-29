Lake Havasu City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 113 °F, low 89 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 111 °F, low 88 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 105 °F, low 84 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



