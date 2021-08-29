Cancel
Plymouth, MA

Weather Forecast For Plymouth

Plymouth News Alert
 5 days ago

PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bgLJpvX00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

