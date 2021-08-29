Weather Forecast For Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



