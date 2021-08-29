Weather Forecast For Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
