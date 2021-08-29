4-Day Weather Forecast For Paducah
PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
