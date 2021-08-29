Cancel
Paducah, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Paducah

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 5 days ago

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bgLJoI200

  • Sunday, August 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

