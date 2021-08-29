4-Day Weather Forecast For Paducah

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 67 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.