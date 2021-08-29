Cancel
Lake City, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 5 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bgLJmWa00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

