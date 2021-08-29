Cancel
Farmington, NM

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Farmington

Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
 5 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bgLJldr00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farmington Voice

Farmington Voice

Farmington, NM
With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

