Alexandria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALEXANDRIA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
