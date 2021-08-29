Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
 5 days ago

(BOZEMAN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bozeman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bozeman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bgLJjsP00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman, MT
44
Followers
208
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy