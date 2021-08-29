Cancel
Vineland, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Vineland

Vineland News Flash
 5 days ago

VINELAND, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bgLJizg00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vineland News Flash

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

