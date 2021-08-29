Daily Weather Forecast For Vineland
VINELAND, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
