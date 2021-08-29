Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bgLJh6x00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

