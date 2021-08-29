Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bgLJgEE00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manhattan, KS
