Griffin, GA

Griffin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 5 days ago

GRIFFIN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bgLJfLV00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

