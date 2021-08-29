Griffin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRIFFIN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
