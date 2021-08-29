Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown Daily Weather Forecast

Pottstown Daily
date 2021-08-29
 5 days ago

POTTSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bgLJeSm00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

