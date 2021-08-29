Cancel
Lufkin, TX

A rainy Sunday in Lufkin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lufkin Daily
 5 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lufkin Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lufkin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bgLJda300

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

