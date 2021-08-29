Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse

La Crosse News Beat
LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bgLJchK00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

