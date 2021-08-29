Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



