Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse
LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
