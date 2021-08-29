Florence Daily Weather Forecast
FLORENCE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
