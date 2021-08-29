Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Florence Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 5 days ago

FLORENCE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bgLJbob00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
148
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy