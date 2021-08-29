Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Sunday sun alert in Brunswick — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brunswick. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brunswick:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bgLJavs00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
138
Followers
190
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy