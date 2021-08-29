Daily Weather Forecast For East. Lansing
EAST. LANSING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
