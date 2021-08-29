Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For East. Lansing

Posted by 
East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 5 days ago

EAST. LANSING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bgLJZ0100

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
41
Followers
204
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy