Logan Daily Weather Forecast
LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0