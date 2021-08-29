Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Logan Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 5 days ago

LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bgLJY7I00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Logan Daily

Logan Daily

Logan, UT
76
Followers
201
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy