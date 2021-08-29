Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Cookeville

Cookeville Daily
 5 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Sunday is set to be rainy in Cookeville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cookeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bgLJXEZ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

