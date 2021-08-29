Cancel
Portland, ME

Portland Daily Weather Forecast

Portland Post
Portland Post
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bgLJWLq00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portland Post

Portland Post

Portland, ME
With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

