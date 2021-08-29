Portland Daily Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
