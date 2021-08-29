Weather Forecast For Lebanon
LEBANON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
