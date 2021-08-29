Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For State College

Posted by 
State College Voice
State College Voice
 5 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bgLJUaO00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
State College Voice

State College Voice

State College, PA
30
Followers
202
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With State College Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State College, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy