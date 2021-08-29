Daily Weather Forecast For State College
STATE COLLEGE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
