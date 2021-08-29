Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Meridian Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 5 days ago

MERIDIAN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLJThf00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 78 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
87
Followers
204
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy