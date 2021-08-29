Gadsden Weather Forecast
GADSDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
