Harrisonburg, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Harrisonburg

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 5 days ago

HARRISONBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

