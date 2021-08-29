Sanford Daily Weather Forecast

SANFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



