Sanford, NC

Sanford Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

SANFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bgLJQ3U00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

