Salisbury Weather Forecast
SALISBURY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
