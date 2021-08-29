Casper Weather Forecast
CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
