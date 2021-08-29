Cancel
Casper, WY

Casper Weather Forecast

Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 5 days ago

CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bgLJOXG00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

