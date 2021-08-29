Cancel
Dover, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dover

Dover News Watch
DOVER, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bgLJMlo00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

