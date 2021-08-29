4-Day Weather Forecast For Dover
DOVER, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
