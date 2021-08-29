Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Waterloo

Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 5 days ago

WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bgLJLt500

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

