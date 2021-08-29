Cancel
Winchester, VA

Winchester Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 5 days ago

WINCHESTER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bgLJK0M00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

