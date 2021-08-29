Winchester Daily Weather Forecast
WINCHESTER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
