Johnstown, PA

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Johnstown

Johnstown Digest
 5 days ago

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Johnstown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Johnstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLJIEu00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnstown, PA
With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

