4-Day Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy blowing dust overnight
- High 105 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 102 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
