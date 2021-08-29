4-Day Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy blowing dust overnight High 105 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



