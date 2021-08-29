Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Tan Valley, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 5 days ago

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bgLJHMB00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy blowing dust overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley, AZ
75
Followers
195
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy