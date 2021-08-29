Cloudy forecast for Utica — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(UTICA, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Utica Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Utica:

Sunday, August 29 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.