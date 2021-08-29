Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Sun forecast for Great Falls — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Great Falls News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Great Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLJCwY00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
