Huntington, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Huntington

Posted by 
Huntington News Flash
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bgLJ5qi00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

