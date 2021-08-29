4-Day Weather Forecast For Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
