4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuba City
YUBA CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
