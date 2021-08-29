Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuba City

Posted by 
Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 5 days ago

YUBA CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bgLJ4xz00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 61 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Yuba City Journal

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City, CA
115
Followers
204
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuba City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy