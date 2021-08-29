Daily Weather Forecast For Jonesboro
JONESBORO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
