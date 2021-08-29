Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Jonesboro

Jonesboro News Alert
 5 days ago

JONESBORO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bgLJ2CX00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

