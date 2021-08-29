Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 5 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pocatello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pocatello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bgLJ1Jo00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello, ID
