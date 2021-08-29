Bismarck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
