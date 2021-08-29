4-Day Weather Forecast For Anderson

ANDERSON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



