Weather Forecast For Dothan
DOTHAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
