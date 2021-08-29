Cancel
Dothan, AL

Weather Forecast For Dothan

Dothan Journal
 5 days ago

DOTHAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bgLIvKW00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

