Oshkosh Daily Weather Forecast
OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
