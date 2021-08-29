Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 5 days ago

OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bgLIoOf00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh, WI
